The Armed Forces of Ukraine probably destroyed the Russian ship “Zyklon” — the last carrier of cruise missiles in the Black Sea

The spokesman for the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk said it is likely that the Black Sea Fleet of Russia has lost a small missile ship "Zyklon" — the last carrier of cruise missiles in Crimea.

This happened during the attack on May 19. The Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that they destroyed the 266-M "Kovrovets" sea minesweeper at that time.

Regarding "Zyklon", information is being clarified.

"The entire staff was affected. They are very impressed now [...]. We are currently verifying the rest of the information. But there is a possibility that the Black Sea Fleet lost its last carrier of cruise missiles in Crimea," Pletenchuk said on the air of the telethon.

In a comment to Radio Svoboda, he added that on the peninsula, the “Zyklon” performed the role of anti-aircraft defense in the Sevastopol bay. The ship was armed with the “Pantsir-S” anti-aircraft missile complex, but, as Pletenchuk claims, it did not fire a single shot.