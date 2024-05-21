The State Property Fund sold at auction the home of Russian oligarch Shelkov and collaborator Saldo

The first successful auctions for the sale of sanctioned property were held in Ukraine. The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU) sold the home of Russian oligarch Mykhailo Shelkov and his collaborator Volodymyr Saldo in Odesa.

This was reported by the head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval.

Mykhailo Shelkovʼs four-room apartment with an area of 175.5 square meters. m went under the hammer for UAH 4 million. Two participants fought for it, and nine for Saldoʼs apartment. The final offer amounted to UAH 2.9 million, and it came from a private person — Radion Ivanovych Tymoshenko. Note that the person with exactly the same initials is the deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

After the end of the auctions, the State Property Fund must check the applications of the winners, the attached documents and information about them. If they have complied with the requirements of the law, within 10 working days the winners and the SPFU must sign protocols on the results of electronic auctions, and then within 30 working days — conclude a sales contract and publish it. After that, the winners will have another 30 days to pay for the purchased assets.

Vitaliy Koval noted that later the paid funds will go to the Fund for Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression of the Russian Federation.

"In general, the State Property Fund of Ukraine is currently processing 753 units of sanctioned property. These are apartments and houses, enterprises and factories, non-residential premises, cars and even parking spaces. We are actively preparing every asset of the enemies of Ukraine for implementation: we remove arrests, bring documentation into line, carry out registration actions, etc.," added the head of the Fund.