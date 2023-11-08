Kherson collaborator Volodymyr Saldo was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison

The Court of Odesa sentenced Kherson collaborator Volodymyr Saldo in absentia to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the correspondent of Ukrinform from the courtroom.

Saldo was found guilty of crimes under two articles:

Part 2 of Art. 111, Part 5 of Art. 111-1, (treason committed under martial law, collaborative activity);

Part 1 of Art. 436-2 of the Civil Code (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. Saldo was also banned from working in government bodies for 15 years. He was not given a life sentence because of his age — the collaborator turned 67 years old.

Saldoʼs prison term will be counted from the moment the sentence is executed.