Kherson collaborator Volodymyr Saldo was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison

The Court of Odesa sentenced Kherson collaborator Volodymyr Saldo in absentia to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.
This was reported by the correspondent of Ukrinform from the courtroom.
Saldo was found guilty of crimes under two articles:
- Part 2 of Art. 111, Part 5 of Art. 111-1, (treason committed under martial law, collaborative activity);
- Part 1 of Art. 436-2 of the Civil Code (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. Saldo was also banned from working in government bodies for 15 years. He was not given a life sentence because of his age — the collaborator turned 67 years old.
Saldoʼs prison term will be counted from the moment the sentence is executed.
- Volodymyr Saldo is a former deputy of the Kherson City Council. After the full-scale Russian invasion, he sided with the occupiers, who appointed him the head of the occupation administration of Kherson, in June 2022, he received Russian citizenship. EU, USA, Great Britain, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Ukraine imposed sanctions against Saldo. He has been wanted in Ukraine since December 2022.
- In September 2022, the SBU notified Saldo of suspicion of collaborative activity. A criminal case was also opened against Saldo on suspicion of treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
- On October 5, 2022, Putin appointed Saldo as the occupying "acting governor of the Kherson region."
- In August, the main assets of Saldo, his ex-wife, and his daughter were withdrawn from state income.