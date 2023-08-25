The property of the collaborator Volodymyr Saldo and his family was transferred to Ukraine

The main assets of Volodymyr Saldo, his ex-wife and daughter, a collaborator from the Kherson region, were confiscated from state income. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy on August 25.

The property will be managed by the State Property Fund. It is about:

three plots of land;

hotel on 3,279.9 square meters. m in Kherson;

apartments on 304.2 square meters. m in Yalta;

two parking spaces in Oreanda (Yalta);

three-story building in Kherson on 2143.3 square meters. m;

house of 236.7 sq. m. m in Kherson;

three apartments in Oreanda (135.1 square meters), Odesa (128.5 square meters), and Kherson (36.8 square meters);

2020 Volvo XC90 car;

99.86% of the company "Kashtan" (develops a granite quarry in the Zhytomyr region), which is registered to Saldoʼs ex-wife;

30% of the company "Delta Service" (a transport company), which was registered in the name of Saldoʼs ex-wife;

55.56% of "Bebko-Avto" LLC (a network of car dealerships and service stations in Kherson) is registered to Saldoʼs daughter;

40% of LLC "Konka" (Kherson company engaged in the organization of recreation) is registered to Saldoʼs daughter.

Volodymyr Saldo is a former deputy of the Kherson City Council. After the full-scale Russian invasion, he sided with the occupiers, who appointed him the head of the occupation administration of Kherson, in June 2022, he received Russian citizenship. EU, USA, Great Britain, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Ukraine imposed sanctions against Saldo. He has been wanted in Ukraine since December 2022.