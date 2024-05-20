The US will withdraw its troops from Niger by September 15

The US will withdraw its troops from the African Republic of Niger by September 15.

The procedure for the withdrawal of troops has already begun and will not affect the projects related to the development of Niger, according to a joint statement of the representatives of the two countries.

There are currently about 650 US military personnel in Niger. Most of the force is based at Air Base 10 near the capital, Niamey. In May, it became known that Russian servicemen entered this base. The head of the US Defense Ministry Lloyd Austin confirmed this, but noted that the Russians do not have access to American military equipment.

The US Deputy Secretary of State and the Prime Minister agreed on the withdrawal of US troops back in April this year. Before the 2023 military coup, Niamey was a key partner of the West in the fight against jihadist groups in Africa. The junta broke the agreement on military cooperation with Washington and began to build close ties with Moscow.