The Russians hit a resort spot in the Kharkiv region. It is known about the dead and wounded

On the morning of May 19, Russian troops attacked the Mala Danylivka community in the Kharkiv region. At least 16 people were injured, five are known to have died.

Oleksandr Hololobov, the leader of the Malodanyliva community, told "Suspilne" that Russian troops had hit a summer vacation spot.

According to Oleg Synegubov, the head of OVA, eight people were injured. Among them is an emergency paramedic, an ambulance was also damaged.

Update at 12:20 p.m. Synegubov announced the death of at least four civilians as a result of the attack. Later, Hololobov reported that the number of victims had increased to five.

Update at 1:55 p.m. 5 people became victims of the attack, 16 were injured, reported the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko. One of the dead is a seven-month pregnant woman, the police said.

Among the injured is an 8-year-old child with minor injuries. Another 8 wounded are in serious condition.

A police officer and ambulance workers (paramedic and driver) who arrived at the scene after the attack were also injured.

The Russians attacked the region twice with Iskander-M missiles, once again using the "double strikes" tactic, the regional military administration added.

Update at 5:02 p.m. The number of dead has increased to six. It is known about at least 27 wounded, among them two police officers.

The fate of one of the employees of the resort center, where the Russians hit with rockets today, is still unknown. At the time of the attack, he was near a pond and fishing, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office reports.

The situation in Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense."

On May 16, the General Staff reported that the Defense Forces had stopped the advance of the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region.

In the summary of May 19, the General Staff reported on the absence of active actions in the Kharkiv direction. In the Kupyansk direction, units of Ukrainian troops repelled an attack near Berestovo.