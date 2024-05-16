The Ukrainian army stopped the advance of the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region

Defense forces of Ukraine halted the advance of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region and thwarted their plans to gain a foothold in Vovchansk. During the day, the Ukrainian military is carrying out combat missions within the urban development in the north of Vovchansk, keeping the situation under control.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in the Kupyansk direction, the Russians, with the support of armored vehicles, are attacking Ukrainian positions in the Krokhmalne — Berestov direction. The defenders destroyed a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle of the occupiers. The battle continues. The Ukrainians improved their tactical position and pushed back the enemy in the area north of Kislivka.

On the Siversk direction, the Russian army conducted one attack in the direction of Vesele — Zvanivka. Fighting continues in the Yakovlivka — Rozdolivka direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried three times to break through the defenses of our troops in the directions Bakhmut — Klishchiivka, Bakhmut — Andriivka. Fighting is going on in the area of Hryhorivka settlement.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian fighters repelled three attacks in the directions of Vodiane — Netaylove, Pervomaiske — Netaylove. Fighting continues.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Russian occupiers attacked three times in the directions Vodiane — Netaylove, Slavne — Novomykhailivka. Battles continue in the direction of Sweety — Kostyantynivka and Sweety — Vodyane.

In the Vremivsk direction, the Russians launched three unsuccessful attacks in the directions of Staromlynivka — Urozhayne, Zavitne Bazhanna — Staromayorske. In the direction of Volodyne — Staromayorske, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy.

In the Dnipro direction, the Russian army is constantly trying to dislodge the Defense Forces from the left bank of the Dnipro. During the day, the Russians carried out three attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region.

Losses of Russia

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, are as follows:

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 23 combat clashes, the Russian occupiers have launched two missile strikes, four air strikes using eight anti-aircraft missiles, and 48 strikes by kamikaze drones.

Russian offensive on Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense."

The situation in the Kharkiv border regions as of the morning of May 16. deepstatemap.live

Currently, the operational situation remains complex and dynamically changing.