Over 100 combat clashes took place at the front during the day, the Russians lost 1,210 soldiers

During the past day, a total of 110 combat clashes took place at the front. The Russians did not take any active actions in the Kharkiv direction.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total losses of the Russians in the Kharkiv region amounted to: 209 occupants, 43 units of equipment. Ukrainian defenders destroyed an armored combat vehicle, four artillery systems, 11 vehicles and 11 unmanned aerial vehicles. 3 tanks, one armored combat vehicle, 3 artillery systems, and 4 cars were also damaged.

In the direction of Kupyansk, units of the Ukrainian troops repulse an attack in the direction of the settlement of Berestov. The defense forces strengthen the positions of the forward edge of the defense.

On the Siversk direction, the occupiers are actively looking for weak points in the defense. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 15 attacks, 11 of which are ongoing. The enemy is trying to break through in the direction of the settlements of Bilogorivka, Luhansk Region, and Rozdolivka, Donetsk Region, without success.

In the Kramatorsk direction, during the current day, the Russians tried seven times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops. The defense forces repelled three attacks, battles continue near Klishchiivka, Kalynyvka, Novy and Andriivka. Loss of positions is not allowed.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 10 times. Two attacks were repulsed, fighting continues in Yevgenivka, Severny, Novoselivka Persha and Umansky areas.

In the Kurakhove direction, units of Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Slavne — Paraskoviivka.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to dislodge units of the Defense Forces in the areas of Urozhaine and Staromayorske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Dnipro direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Krynok direction. During the fighting, the enemy had no success, no losses were allowed.

Losses of Russia

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, are as follows:

Russian offensive on Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense."

On May 16, the General Staff reported that the Defense Forces stopped the advance of the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region.