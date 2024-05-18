The first recruit center of the Special Operations Forces opened in Kyiv

The first recruit center of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began work in the capital.

This was reported by the SOF Command.

Now those who want to join the ranks of the Special Operations Forces can get detailed information and professional support offline in the recruiting center.

The center will advise on preparation, provision and conditions of service in the SOF, will help in the selection of a military specialty, and will also provide full legal support in registration when entering the service.

The SOF recruiting center works at the address Obolonska Naberezhna, 7, building 1, from Monday to Sunday (09:00 to 18:00).

As of May 1, there were 19 recruiting centers in Ukraine, now there are 20 of them.