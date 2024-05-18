The first recruit center of the Special Operations Forces opened in Kyiv

The first recruit center of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began work in the capital.
This was reported by the SOF Command.
Now those who want to join the ranks of the Special Operations Forces can get detailed information and professional support offline in the recruiting center.
The center will advise on preparation, provision and conditions of service in the SOF, will help in the selection of a military specialty, and will also provide full legal support in registration when entering the service.
The SOF recruiting center works at the address Obolonska Naberezhna, 7, building 1, from Monday to Sunday (09:00 to 18:00).
As of May 1, there were 19 recruiting centers in Ukraine, now there are 20 of them.
- Recently, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that they are creating their own recruiting center to equip units.
- The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine started recruiting at the end of last year. Initially, the department concluded agreements with four companies that provided their platforms for posting vacancies free of charge. These are Lobby X, Work.ua, Robota.ua and OLX Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense also started cooperation with the State Employment Center. This means that vacancies will be offered to the unemployed in all regions of Ukraine.