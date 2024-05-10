The Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will create a recruiting center. First of all, he will be looking for drone operators

In the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they are creating their own recruiting center for equipping units.

This was stated by the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk.

The primary task of the center will be the selection and equipping of units of unmanned systems of the Ground Forces.

During selection, each eligible candidate will be able to select the unit in which they wish to serve. Basic military training will be provided within a special training battalion, and professional training will be provided at a separate center under the guidance of specialists with combat experience.

More detailed information about the selection and training program for unmanned systems specialists can be obtained by calling the hotline: 0 800 301 314.