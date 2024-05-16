The Russians hit the Kharkiv region with cluster munitions. The head of Vovchansk military city administration is wounded

The Russian occupiers fired cluster munitions at the village of Vovchansk, as a result of which five people were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Synegubov.

Among the injured are two doctors and two drivers, the head of the Vovchansk city military administration was injured. The injured were hospitalized.

An investigative-operational group, forensic experts and explosives technicians went to the scene of the attack. Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for violating the laws and customs of war.

Russian offensive on Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense."

The situation in the Kharkiv border regions as of the morning of May 16. deepstatemap.live

The operational environment remains complex and dynamically changing.