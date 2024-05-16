The Russians capture civilians in Vovchansk — there are shootings

In the northern part of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, where active hostilities continue, the Russian occupiers are taking civilians captive.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Until May 16, the evacuation of civilians carried out by the National Police of Ukraine continued in that area.

Now the Russian military, who tried to gain a foothold in the city, are not allowing civilians to evacuate. People are kidnapped and driven to basements. However, evacuation teams continue to work in Vovchansk.

It is also known about the first executions of civilians by the Russians. One of the cases: a resident of Vovchansk wanted to escape on foot, refusing to obey the commands of the occupiers. He was killed.

Investigators of the National Police opened criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the rules and customs of war.