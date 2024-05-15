”Ukrenergo” introduces emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine

In all regions of Ukraine today, May 15, from 19:25 to 22:00 for industrial and household consumers.

This was reported by "Ukrenergo".

Hourly power outage schedules will be in effect for household and industrial consumers throughout the day tomorrow. This will help make controlled outages more predictable for consumers and the operation of the power system more secure.

"The reason for the restrictions is an increase in electricity consumption during cold weather. The capacities of Ukrainian power plants are insufficient due to Russian shelling," the company said.

Ukrainians are asked to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances. We remind you what exactly needs to be turned off:

Attack on the Ukrainian energy industry

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypil TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. Therefore, PJSC "Centrenergo" lost 100% of generation. It includes:

Zmiivska TPP in Kharkiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

Trypilskaya TPP in Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

Uglehirskaya TPP in Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv then. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dniprovskaya HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

After that, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure several more times. On the night of May 8 , Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions. After that , two HPPs were taken out of operation.