There are emergency power outages throughout Ukraine

The "Ukrenergo" dispatch center implemented controlled emergency shutdowns for industrial and household consumers throughout Ukraine.

The press service of "Ukrenergo" writes about this.

Emergency shutdowns were resumed at 06:40, and they will last until 09:00. The power supply of critical infrastructure facilities was not limited.

The reason for the outages is an increase in the shortage of electricity, as consumption has increased due to the cold weather, and the power system has been significantly damaged due to Russian shelling.

In addition, for industrial consumers, capacity limitation schedules are in effect from 00:00 to 24:00 during April 15.

Attack on the Ukrainian energy industry

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. Therefore, PJSC "Centerenergo" lost 100% of generation. It includes:

The Zmiivska TPP in the Kharkiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

The Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

The Vuhlehirska TPP in the Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv then. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

After that, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure several more times. On the night of May 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions. After that, two HPPs were taken out of operation. Since that day, restrictions on electricity supply for business and industry began to be introduced in Ukraine.