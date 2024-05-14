The government appointed temporary heads of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and the Ministry of Infrastructure

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine temporarily assigned the duties of the heads of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and the Ministry of Infrastructure to their first deputies.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk.

The duties of the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine were temporarily entrusted to Taras Vysotskyi. Prior to that, he worked as the first deputy head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Meanwhile, Vasyl Shkurakov will temporarily perform the duties of the Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine. He was the first deputy head of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

On May 9, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Mykola Solsky from the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. On the same day, the parliament dismissed the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.