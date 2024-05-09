The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov

On May 9, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The decision was supported by 272 deputies. Kubrakov himself was not in the hall during the voting.

The day before, on May 8, "Ukrainian Pravda" wrote that the MPs from "Servant of the People" at a faction meeting decided to divide the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure into two separate departments.

According to UP sources, the proposal was made by members of the Verkhovna Radaʼs Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, as the department allegedly "failed regional policy."

The committee suggested establishing the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Regional Policy. This was supported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who participated in the meeting of the faction, the publication noted.

Kubrakov himself stated on the eve of the vote that the leadership of the faction and Shmyhal did not discuss this decision with him and were not invited to the meeting of the faction and the specialized committee.