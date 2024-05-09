The parliament dismissed Mykola Solsky from the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine

On May 9, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Mykola Solsky from the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

273 MPs voted for the relevant decision, one was against, and 11 abstained. Before his dismissal, Solsky gave a report on his work in the Verkhovna Rada.

At the end of April 2024, Solsky was suspected of illegally taking over state land worth 291 million hryvnias and attempting to take over another 190 million hryvnias. He faces up to 12 years in prison. On April 26, Solsky was remanded in custody, but on the same day bail was posted for him, so Solsky continued to perform his duties.

Solsky says that the case concerns 2017-2018, when he was a lawyer and did not hold a public office. He claims that it is a dispute between state-owned enterprises and ATO soldiers over land that was given to the latter in possession in accordance with the law.