More than 75 million hryvnias were deposited for the Minister of Agricultural Policy Solskyi

More than 75 million hryvnias were deposited for the Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reported. He continues to fulfill the powers of the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Solskyi was supposed to be in custody until June 24, but now, after posting bail, a number of procedural obligations will be applied to the minister. He cannot leave Kyiv without the permission of the prosecutor/judge and is prohibited from communicating with witnesses (in particular, deputy Markiyan Dmytrasevich, who is also a suspect in this proceeding).

Solskyi must also submit documents for traveling abroad, appear in court on every summons and wear an electronic bracelet.

Mykola Solskyi is suspected of illegally seizing state land worth 291 million hryvnias and attempting to seize another 190 million hryvnias worth of land. He faces up to 12 years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for up to three years and confiscation of property under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the CCU.

The minister confirmed that he was served with suspicion and added that the case concerns the period of 2017-2018, when he was a lawyer and did not hold public office.