Minister of Agrarian Policy Solskyi will be detained on suspicion of seizing state land

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a preventive measure for the Minister of Agricultural Policy Mykola Solskyi — detention until June 24 with the possibility of paying a bail of more than 75 million hryvnias.

This is reported by Suspilne from the courtroom.

Mykola Solskyi is suspected of illegally seizing state land worth 291 million hryvnias and attempting to seize another 190 million hryvnias worth of land. He faces up to 12 years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for up to three years and confiscation of property under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the CCU.

The minister confirmed that he was served with suspicion and added that the case concerns the period of 2017-2018, when he was a lawyer and did not hold public positions.