Minister of Agrarian Policy Solskyi resigned

The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi has resigned.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The parliament received a statement from Mykola Solskyi about his resignation from the post of minister. It will be considered at one of the upcoming plenary meetings.

Руслан Стефанчук / Facebook

On April 23, Minister Mykola Solskyi was charged with illegally taking over state land worth 291 million hryvnias and attempting to take over another 190 million hryvnias. He faces up to 12 years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for up to three years and confiscation of property under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the CCU.

Mykola Solskyi confirmed that he was served with suspicion, and added that the case concerns the period of 2017-2018, when he was a lawyer and did not hold public positions.