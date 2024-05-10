Canada will allocate $55 million to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Canada will allocate $55.7 million (C$76 million) to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defenses as part of a German-led initiative.

This was stated by Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair during the visit of his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.

"These [air defense] systems will help Ukraine defend itself against Russian airstrikes, which have killed thousands of Ukrainians and destroyed hospitals, power plants and residential buildings," Blair said.

The Ministry of Defense of Canada emphasized that these funds will be directed to the "quick search and supply of air defense systems for Ukraine."

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, Canada has allocated more than 14 billion Canadian dollars for general support to Ukraine, including 4 billion Canadian dollars specifically for military aid.