At the Rammstein-style meeting, Canadaʼs Minister of National Defense, Bill Blair, announced that his country is allocating $2.1 million for the production of drones by the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

Canada contributes to the production of drones in Ukraine together with Great Britain. In this way, Canada joined the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom initiative, which aims to raise $10 billion for Ukrainian arms production this year.

"Ukrainians have been relentless in their fight for freedom, democracy and the rules-based international order that exists for the safety of us all. On the second anniversary of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine, Canada confirms that it will support Ukraine as long as necessary, until victory," added Canadian Minister of National Defense Bill Blair.

Denmark became the first country to provide money for the purchase of Ukrainian weapons for the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Her government allocated $28.5 million for this.

"The capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry is almost $20 billion. At the same time, Ukraine has only $6 billion for the purchase of weapons. Roughly speaking, we only have a third of all the machines in the country working, because there is not enough money to supply the rest with orders," explained Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries.

Therefore, the solution is to convince partners who are ready to buy weapons for Ukraine to order them from Ukrainian gunsmiths.