Lithuania will allocate €3 million for FPV drones for Ukraine, and Canada will transfer 450 unmanned systems

The day before, an extraordinary meeting of the leadership group of the Drone Coalition was held. Ukraine informed its partners about the situation at the front and the urgent needs to repel enemy attacks.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
According to the results of the meeting, Canada will start transferring 450 SkyRanger multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine in the summer, and Lithuania will allocate €3 million for the production of FPV drones for Ukraine.
The Netherlands has confirmed that it will sign a contract for the purchase of a batch of Heidrun RQ-35 drones for €200 million in cooperation with Denmark and Germany. At the same time, Germany will transfer VECTOR 211 reconnaissance drones to Ukraine.
"The situation at the front changes every day, the enemy continues to attack civilian objects, in particular energy infrastructure. We need tools for asymmetric response. The time to discuss decisions is running out, we need it now," Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Kateryna Chernohorenko addressed the meeting participants.
The Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds emphasized the need to remember every day that the war continues, and called to join the support of the initiative, which is gaining momentum and awaits the accession of new countries.
- The drone coalition for Ukraine was launched on February 17, 2024 as part of the work of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format). Latvia and Great Britain acted as co-leaders of the initiative. Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, Canada and the Netherlands also joined the Coalition.
- To help Ukraine, eight coalitions of capabilities have already been created — the Air Force Coalition, the Integrated Air Defense and Missile Defense Coalition, the Artillery Coalition, the Armored Vehicles and Maneuverability Coalition, the Maritime Capabilities Coalition, the IT Coalition, the Mine Action Coalition, and the Drone Coalition.