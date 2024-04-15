Lithuania will allocate €3 million for FPV drones for Ukraine, and Canada will transfer 450 unmanned systems

The day before, an extraordinary meeting of the leadership group of the Drone Coalition was held. Ukraine informed its partners about the situation at the front and the urgent needs to repel enemy attacks.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the results of the meeting, Canada will start transferring 450 SkyRanger multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine in the summer, and Lithuania will allocate €3 million for the production of FPV drones for Ukraine.

The Netherlands has confirmed that it will sign a contract for the purchase of a batch of Heidrun RQ-35 drones for €200 million in cooperation with Denmark and Germany. At the same time, Germany will transfer VECTOR 211 reconnaissance drones to Ukraine.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Heidrun RQ-35

"The situation at the front changes every day, the enemy continues to attack civilian objects, in particular energy infrastructure. We need tools for asymmetric response. The time to discuss decisions is running out, we need it now," Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Kateryna Chernohorenko addressed the meeting participants.

The Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds emphasized the need to remember every day that the war continues, and called to join the support of the initiative, which is gaining momentum and awaits the accession of new countries.