Evacuation and shelling victims. The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration spoke about the situation in the region

The Russians continue to shell civilians in the Kharkiv region, and there are wounded and dead people in the border settlements.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synyehubov.

In particular, around 10 a.m., the enemy shelled Vovchansk, as a result of which two civilians were injured.

At 12:50 p.m., a 55-year-old civilian was killed as a result of shelling in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky in the Kharkiv district.

At 1:22 p.m. in Vovchansk, the occupiers hit a private house, a 60-year-old woman was injured. A civilian was also killed, two more were injured, one of them under the rubble of a house.

Synyehubov also reported that the Defense Forces repelled 17 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk direction.

"Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups can enter some of our territories, but they are repelled by Ukrainian defenders," the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration notes.

According to him, there is still no ground threat for Kharkiv itself, the enemyʼs offensive potential is not enough at the moment.

In view of the terrorist actions against the civilian population in the Vovchansk and Lypetsk directions, the Regional State Administration strongly advises the locals to evacuate. They will advise and provide support at the number 0-800-33-92-91. The police also help with evacuation — you can contact the special line "102" or the nearest police station for help.

So far, 449 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuiv district, 25 from Kharkiv district, four from Bohodukhiv district. Another 29 people were evacuated by volunteers.

Offensive in the Kharkiv region on May 10. What is known

On May 10, around five oʼclock in the morning, Russian troops under the cover of armored vehicles tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, the Ministry of Defense reported. The first attacks were repulsed, the fighting continues.

It is noted that during this day the Russians hit the Vovchansky direction with guided aerial bombs, and at night the occupiers intensified artillery attacks on the front edge of the defense.

In addition, the Regional Military Administration reported on unsuccessful attempts by sabotage groups to break through the state border.

The population is being evacuated from Vovchansk and surrounding settlements in the Kharkiv region. The authorities, the police and volunteers jointly help people to leave, the head of the Vovchansk City Military Administration Tamaz Gambarashvili told Hromadske radio.

Analytical project DeepState, which recently cooperated with the Ministry of Defense, wrote that the enemy is trying to enter and gain a foothold along the border, in particular, in the villages of Strilecha, Krasne, Pylna, and Borysivka. There are also attempts to enter the settlements of Hatyshche and Pletenivka.

The main forces of the enemy at the moment are infantry supported by artillery and aviation. Armored vehicles are available in small quantities. The first photos of the destroyed equipment of the Russians and the dead occupiers began to appear on social networks.

Reuters, citing a "high-ranking Ukrainian military source," reported that the occupiers had already advanced a kilometer near the border town of Vovchansk, trying to create a buffer zone.

According to the source, Russian troops aim to push the Ukrainian armed forces 10 kilometers deep into Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed that Russian troops have launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region.

"Ukraine met them there with our troops, brigades and artillery. It is important that they can increase and draw up more forces in this direction, but our military, our command knew about this and calculated their forces in order to meet the enemy with fire," said the president at a briefing in Kyiv with the leader of Slovakia Zuzana Chaputova.