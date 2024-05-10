News

In Kyiv, power outage schedules are introduced for industry and business

Kostia Andreikovets
This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

The restrictions will start at 18:00 today and last until 07:00 tomorrow. A difficult situation has developed in the power system. There will be no restrictions for residents of the capital, but the authorities ask to save electricity, especially during peak evening hours.