In Kyiv, power outage schedules are introduced for industry and business

In Kyiv, power outage schedules are being introduced for industry and business.
This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).
The restrictions will start at 18:00 today and last until 07:00 tomorrow. A difficult situation has developed in the power system. There will be no restrictions for residents of the capital, but the authorities ask to save electricity, especially during peak evening hours.
- On the night of May 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were power generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions.
- On the same day, "Ukrenergo" reported that throughout Ukraine from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. they will definitely limit the electricity supply for business and industry. If consumption increases, there will be emergency power outages for domestic consumers as well. Ukraine has requested emergency aid from its western neighbors.