Ukraine received the first F-16 fighter simulator from the Czech Republic

The Czech Republic handed over the first simulator of the F-16 fighter to one of the Ukrainian tactical aviation brigades.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

"Its main module is already being tested and prepared for operation by Ukrainian specialists," Oleschuk said.

The simulator is already being tested and mastered. Oleschuk noted that Ukraine needs not only F-16s, but also a powerful educational and material base for the youth, so he calls on allies to join this initiative.