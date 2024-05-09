The Council adopted a law on providing Ukrainians with administrative services, in particular abroad

At its meeting on May 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in its second reading and as a whole draft law No. 11017 on the provision of certain administrative services to Ukrainians, in particular abroad.
Peopleʼs deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this. 236 deputies voted for it.
The draft law legislates the possibility to simultaneously issue (in particular, instead of a lost or stolen) and exchange a passport of a citizen of Ukraine and a foreign passport. Ukrainians abroad will be able to issue these documents at the divisions of the state enterprise "Dokument".
Also, the draft law establishes an indefinite period of validity of the passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of a card for people who have reached the age of 65.
Urgent registration (in particular, instead of a lost or stolen) and exchange of a passport will now be done no later than 7 working days from the date of filing the application form (instead of 10 working days).
- Since April 23, consular services have been suspended for Ukrainians of conscription age who are abroad. The restrictions will apply until the law on mobilization comes into force (May 18), after which consular services can be obtained by updating data at the TCC. Already on May 6, passports began to be issued to Ukrainians abroad — primarily to "socially vulnerable categories of citizens", who will receive a repeated notification about the readiness of the passport for issuance.
- One of the drafters of the law on mobilization, MP Fedir Venislavskyi explained to "Babel" that the rule on updating data when providing consular services aims to assess the real mobilization resource within the country. That is, the TCC will know that these people are abroad, they will not be looking for them in Ukraine and will spend appropriate resources on this. No one will be deported from abroad, because such mechanisms simply do not exist.