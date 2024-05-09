The Council adopted a law on providing Ukrainians with administrative services, in particular abroad

At its meeting on May 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in its second reading and as a whole draft law No. 11017 on the provision of certain administrative services to Ukrainians, in particular abroad.

Peopleʼs deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this. 236 deputies voted for it.

The draft law legislates the possibility to simultaneously issue (in particular, instead of a lost or stolen) and exchange a passport of a citizen of Ukraine and a foreign passport. Ukrainians abroad will be able to issue these documents at the divisions of the state enterprise "Dokument".

Also, the draft law establishes an indefinite period of validity of the passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of a card for people who have reached the age of 65.

Urgent registration (in particular, instead of a lost or stolen) and exchange of a passport will now be done no later than 7 working days from the date of filing the application form (instead of 10 working days).