Passports began to be issued to Ukrainians abroad again

Foreign divisions of SE “Dokument” have resumed issuing passports to citizens of Ukraine in a test mode. This was reported on the companyʼs website.

Passports will be issued primarily to "socially vulnerable categories of citizens", who will be notified again about the readiness of the passport for issuance.

To receive the document, it is necessary to show the SMS message sent after April 25, provide a document certifying the identity of the applicant, in particular, an e-passport in the "Diia" app, and go through the verification procedure and check personal data.