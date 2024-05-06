Passports began to be issued to Ukrainians abroad again

Foreign divisions of SE “Dokument” have resumed issuing passports to citizens of Ukraine in a test mode. This was reported on the companyʼs website.
Passports will be issued primarily to "socially vulnerable categories of citizens", who will be notified again about the readiness of the passport for issuance.
To receive the document, it is necessary to show the SMS message sent after April 25, provide a document certifying the identity of the applicant, in particular, an e-passport in the "Diia" app, and go through the verification procedure and check personal data.
- Since April 23, consular services have been suspended for Ukrainians of conscription age who are abroad. The restrictions will apply until the law on mobilization comes into force (May 18), after which consular services can be obtained by updating data at the territorial recruit centers. On the same day, SE “Dokument” informed that it was suspending the issuance of ready-made documents abroad due to "technical reasons." Issue was left only for children 12 years old, as they do not need biometric verification.
- One of the drafters of the law on mobilization, MP Fedir Venislavskyi explained to Babel that the rule on updating data when providing consular services aims to assess the real mobilization resource within the country. That is, the territorial recruit center will know that these people are abroad, they will not be looking for them in Ukraine and will spend appropriate resources on this. No one will be deported from abroad, because such mechanisms simply do not exist.