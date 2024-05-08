Tracks and a railway station were damaged in Kherson due to a Russian strike. A person died in Bilozerka, there are injured

Russian troops shelled the railway station and tracks in Kherson — they were damaged.

The company "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported that the movement of train No. 121/122 "Kyiv — Kherson — Kyiv" was temporarily limited to Mykolaiv, and passengers will be taken to Kherson and back by buses. Currently, all 99 passengers are safe.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kherson regional administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports on the shelling of the village of Bilozerka. There, a woman born in 1959 died in her own house, and two more people were injured.

A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He received an explosive injury, injuries to his face and hand. A 65-year-old woman with a contusion and an explosive injury was also hospitalized. The condition of the woman is assessed as moderate.