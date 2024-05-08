The OPCW has no confirmation of the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has no clear evidence of the use of chemical weapons in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

This is stated in the official statement of the OPCW.

The information available in the OPCW secretariat, with the help of which Russia and Ukraine are trying to prove the use of prohibited chemical substances by the other party, does not sufficiently substantiate the relevant accusations. However, the organization declares a "volatile situation" and recognizes the "possible" use of toxic chemicals as weapons.