The President of Romania said that he is ready to discuss sending the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis said that he is open to discussing sending the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. This happened after Germany called on the member states of the European Union and NATO to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

This is reported by Reuters.

"For the past few weeks, there has been a discussion about who can send Patriot systems to Ukraine. President Biden mentioned it during our meeting and I said I was open to discussion. I have to discuss this in the Supreme Defense Council to see what we can offer and what we can get in return, because leaving Romania without air defense is also unacceptable," Iohannis told reporters after a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

In 2017, Romania signed an agreement to purchase Patriot systems for $4 billion. Today, this is the largest contract for the purchase of air defense among NATO and EU countries. The first batch was delivered in 2020.

While only one Patriot system is operational in Romania, Iohannis said the discussion was about another one that is almost ready for transfer.

The White House said Biden thanked Romania for its commitment to security in NATOʼs east, including the Black Sea region, and applauded its defense investment, which exceeds NATOʼs goal of 2 percent of GDP per country.