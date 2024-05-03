The Ministry of Foreign Affairs published recommendations for Ukrainians in Georgia in connection with protests over the law on “foreign agents”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published recommendations for Ukrainians in Georgia in connection with protests against the adoption of the draft law on "foreign agents".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that citizens of Ukraine avoid places of mass gathering of people in the city, do not participate in gatherings, demonstrations, observe the rules for the stay of foreigners in the country, and also take into account the reports of the mass media and local authorities.

If you are in an emergency situation, or if circumstances have arisen that require immediate consular response, it is recommended to contact the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia by calling the hotline: +995 595 082 288.

What is happening in Georgia

On April 8, 2024, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" registered in the parliament a project on "foreign agents. This is the second attempt to pass the law — a year ago, the vote was canceled amid large-scale protests and clashes. Now the voting is also accompanied by protests. Detentions near the parliament began on April 15, and on April 16 there were clashes with security forces.

On April 17, the Parliament of Georgia approved in the first reading the controversial law on "foreign agents", also known as the draft law "On transparency of foreign influence".

All international partners of Georgia call on Tbilisi to refuse to approve the draft law on "foreign agents". On April 16, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Teodoros Roussopoulos appealed to the Venice Commission to urgently provide an opinion on this draft law.

The European Union warned that the adoption of this law could stop Georgiaʼs European integration. In December 2023, the country received the status of a candidate for EU membership.

On May 1, the draft law was supported in the second reading and sent to the third. After that, protests resumed in Tbilisi.