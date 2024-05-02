The law enforcement officers declared the suspicion to the MP of the “Servant of the People” Andrii Klochko. He got rich illegally

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) reported suspicion of illegal enrichment to a current MP of Ukraine. According to Babel, it is about Andrii Klochko, a MP from "Servant of the People".
According to the investigation, in 2020-2021, the peopleʼs elected official acquired assets with a total value of 25 million hryvnias, although the official income and savings of him and his wife during this period amounted to no more than 14 million hryvnias.
Thus, the difference between the value of the purchased property and the funds of the MP amounted to 11 million hryvnias.
Itʼs about three plots of land in the Kyiv region, five apartments in the capital, two non-residential premises, as well as Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars.
In order to hide the existence of this property, the peopleʼs deputy issued the majority of it to close relatives, retaining the right to dispose of it in full.
According to article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Klochko faces from 5 to 10 years of imprisonment.
- Earlier, journalists reported that the 70-year-old mother of Andrii Klochko — Nataliya — has become the owner of two apartments in Kyiv, a house, land plots and a Tesla car in the last two years. The market value of this property is approximately UAH 14.5 million. She started buying it when her son got into the Verkhovna Rada.
- Klochko replied that his sister, who "is a well-off person and has a medical business, and her husband heads the local branch of an international company," helped his mother with real estate. He allegedly has no relation to his motherʼs property.
- After that, journalists checked the sister of Andrii Klochko. It turned out that his sister officially earns 10 000 hryvnias a month, lives in the Troyeschyna district and has never had her own business. Klochkoʼs sisterʼs husband works in a company dealing in aluminum products. Since the beginning of this year, he officially receives about 28 thousand hryvnias per month. Over the last three years, the family collectively earned a little over a million hryvnias.
- In December 2021, SAP filed a case against Klochko due to possible illegal enrichment.