Eight protestors were hospitalized in Tbilisi after the protest

Eight people were hospitalized in Tbilisi during a protest against the law on "foreign agents" on the night of May 1-2 after clashes with security forces.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Georgia, writes Echo of the Caucasus.

Various injuries were recorded in the victims — injuries to the face, head, limbs, as well as intoxication and difficulty breathing. One of the victims has already been discharged from the hospital, seven more remain under the supervision of doctors — their condition is satisfactory.

Security forces dispersed the protesters using tear gas and water cannons. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia explained that special means were used against the protesters because the protesters allegedly behaved aggressively.

At the same time, at the site of the protest, assistance was provided to dozens of demonstrators, as well as one employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Victims often complained of headaches and burning eyes.

The reason for the new protest was that the Parliament of Georgia approved the draft law on "foreign agents" in the second reading and planned to hold the third final reading on May 17.

The President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili assured the protesters of her support, but called on the youth to remain calm. She noted that the protesters should move away from the parliament building, where there were clashes with the police. Zurabishvili emphasized that since the law has already been passed in the second reading, it is necessary to focus on the upcoming elections in October 2024 in order to cancel all the laws that restrain Georgia on the European path.

What preceded

The draft law on "foreign agents" was registered in the parliament by the ruling “Georgian Dream” party on April 8, 2024. This is the second attempt to pass the law — a year ago, the vote was canceled amid large-scale protests and clashes. Now the voting is also accompanied by protests. Detentions near the parliament began on April 15, and on April 16 there were clashes with security forces.

On April 17, the Parliament of Georgia approved in the first reading the controversial law on "foreign agents", also known as the draft law "On transparency of foreign influence".

All international partners of Georgia call on Tbilisi to refuse to approve the draft law on "foreign agents". On April 16, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Teodoros Roussopoulos appealed to the Venice Commission to urgently provide an opinion on this draft law.

The European Union warned that the adoption of this law could stop Georgiaʼs European integration. In December 2023, the country received the status of a candidate for EU membership.