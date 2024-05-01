The death toll from the missile attack on Odesa on April 29 increased to six

In Odesa, the death toll from a rocket attack on April 29 increased to six — a man died in the hospital. Doctors fought for his life until the end.

This was reported by the mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov.

Among the dead in Odesa is Borys Vasiliev, vice-rector for issues of educational and innovative development and economic activity of the academy of the International Humanitarian University.

Among the wounded is a former MP from the “Party of Regions” and the "Opposition Bloc" and the current president of the National University "Odesa Law Academy" Serhii Kivalov. He has a shrapnel wound to the thigh and venous bleeding.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).