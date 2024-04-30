The number of people killed in a missile attack in Odesa has increased to five

In Odesa, the number of people killed in a missile attack has increased to five — a 64-year-old man died in the hospital. A dog also died in the alley.

The total number of victims is 32 people, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

Currently, 23 victims continue to be treated in medical facilities, among them four are in extremely serious condition, including a four-year-old girl.

Among the dead is Borys Vasiliev, vice-rector for issues of educational and innovative development and economic activity of the academy of the International Humanitarian University.

Among the wounded is a former MP from the “Party of Regions” and the "Opposition Bloc" and the current president of the National University "Odesa Law Academy" Serhiy Kivalov. He has a shrapnel wound to the thigh and venous bleeding.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).