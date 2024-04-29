The Russians attacked Odessa with a rocket. There are dead and wounded

On the evening of April 29, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Odesa. Two people and a dog died. Another eight people were injured, including a 12-year-old boy.

Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa regional military administration, announced this.

Doctors provide the victims of the missile strike with all the necessary assistance. Residential buildings and civil infrastructure were damaged.

As of 8:25 p.m., 20 people have been injured in a rocket attack in Odesa. Among them is also ex-Deputy of the Peopleʼs Republic of Ukraine and rector of the National University "Odesa Law Academy" Serhiy Kivalov, vice-rector of the National University "Oyua" Valentyn Fedorov told "Suspilno".

The number of dead has increased to three — a woman born in 1983 died in the hospital.

As of 20:50, the number of dead has increased to four. Three women and a man died. 28 people were injured, four were seriously injured, doctors are now fighting for their lives.

Before the attack, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of the threat of using ballistic weapons from the south.

Odesa was previously attacked with ballistics, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported. Due to the impact, residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged.

The Russian occupiers attack Odesa and the Odesa region with drones and missiles almost every day. A few days ago, the enemy hit the place where disabled automobile equipment is stored in Odesa. There were no casualties then, but electricity was cut off in some areas of the region. A day before, Russian troops attacked Odesa with Shahed attack drones, as a result of which 9 people were injured in the city, including four children.