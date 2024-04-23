Russians hit Odesa with drones. 9 people were injured

On the night of April 23, Russian troops attacked Odesa with Shahed attack drones. Nine people were injured in the city, including four children.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper announced this.

Four children — two babies, who are not even a year old, and two children aged 9 and 12 — were taken to the hospital in a moderate condition. Two adults were also hospitalized, the other two were treated on the spot.

As a result of the shelling, residential buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out. Rescuers rescued 34 people, three of them children.