Air defenses destroyed 15 of the 16 Shaheds overnight. The Russians also launched ballistic missiles

On the night of April 23, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 15 of 16 Shahed attack drones in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Russian troops also attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. They were not shot down.

Residential buildings were damaged in Odesa. 9 people were injured in the city, 4 of them were children.

In the Mykolaiv region, debris from a downed drone damaged trade infrastructure: a trade pavilion caught fire, which was quickly extinguished. Within the boundaries of the Kyiv region, air defense destroyed all the drones the enemy tried to use to attack the region. Neither the destruction nor the data on the victims were recorded in the capital.