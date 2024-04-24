The Russians hit a warehouse of damaged cars in Odesa

During the morning shelling of Odesa on April 24, Russian troops hit the place where disabled automobile equipment is stored. There were no casualties — there were no Ukrainian soldiers at the site of the attack.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

The Russians are trying to find military infrastructure objects in the rear and are using high-quality ammunition for strikes.

Odesa was attacked with missiles around 7 in the morning, the Regional Military Administration reported. A 43-year-old woman was injured — she is in the hospital in a moderate condition. The shock wave damaged about 30 houses, in some houses the ceilings collapsed.

After the attack, part of Khadzhibeysky district was cut off, DTEK reports. Damaged power grids. Repair crews should restore the electricity by the end of the day.