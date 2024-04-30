The Council of Europe has taken another step towards the creation of a Special Tribunal to investigate the crimes of Russia

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe approved a decision authorizing its Secretary General to prepare documents that will facilitate consultations within the Core Group regarding a potential draft agreement between the Council of Europe and the Ukrainian government on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, including its Statute.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and the ambassador on special assignment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anton Korynevych.

The committee of ministers also voted to approve further work on a possible additional agreement on the organization of support for the Special Tribunal, its funding and other issues. Here is the full text of the decision of the KMRE.

"This is an important practical step towards making the tribunal work. Each such step brings us closer to proving that justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is inevitable," Dmytro Kuleba wrote.