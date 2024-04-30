The dismantling of the tunnel between the Demiivska and Lybidska stations has begun. They want to resume train traffic by the end of summer

The dismantling of the tunnel between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" metro stations in Kyiv has begun. Work continues around the clock to start the movement of trains on the "blue" line of the metro by the end of the summer of 2024.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Council.

Specialists are currently developing a pit with a third tier attachment, cleaning reinforced concrete surfaces and removing dismantled concrete. In addition, specialists chemically fix the soils of the tunnel massif and prepare the tunnel surfaces for additional reinforcement.

According to the preliminary conclusions of the Scientific and Research Forensic Expert Institution, the threat of an emergency situation on this section of the subway arose due to poor design decisions and poor quality construction and installation work — the investigation is ongoing. The final conclusions will be made after the tunnel is fully opened and additional surveys are conducted.

Closure of the subway in Kyiv

On December 8, 2023, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) announced the closure of the Demiivska, Holosiivska, Vasylkivska, Vystavkovyi Center, Ipodrom, and Teremky metro stations. At that time, the KCSA assumed that the repairs would last six months, that is, until the summer of 2024.

Already on December 13, the shuttle traffic started on the "blue" branch of the metro in the area of closed stations. Meanwhile, the Podilsky Prosecutorʼs Office is investigating official negligence due to the flooding of the subway on the Obolonsko-Teremkivska line.

Also, in the summer of 2024, scheduled repairs will be carried out at the Pochaina and Tarasa Shevchenko metro stations.