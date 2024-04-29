Anti-aircraft missiles and the Skynex system. Ukraine received a new aid package from Germany

The German government handed Ukraine a new package of material and technical military assistance. It included, in particular, the Skynex air defense system and missiles for the IRIS-T SLM air defense system.

This is stated on the government website.

Hereʼs the full list of new help:

ten Marder infantry fighting vehicles (previously transferred 90 units);

ammunition for LEOPARD 2 tanks;

one SKYNEX air defense system with ammunition (previously one complex);

30,000 ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (previously 116,000);

IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missiles;

one TRML-4D airspace surveillance radar (previously 8 units);

7,500 artillery ammunition of 155 mm caliber (previously — 74 thousand units);

one Biber bridge paver with spare parts (previously 17 units);

one DACHS engineering tank (previously seven units);

nine demining systems (previously — 46 units);

one AMPS communication protection system for helicopters (previously four units);

60 motors for boats (previously 24 units);

six M1070 Oshkosh tank transporters (previously 12 units);

18 thousand cartridges of 40 mm caliber (previously — 264 thousand units);

three thousand RGW90 Matador grenade launchers (previously 10 thousand units);

mortar ammunition of 120 mm caliber;

1,980 camouflage nets (previously 4,152 units);

Germany is also preparing for the transfer of the Patriot air defense system.

On April 13, Germany announced that it would transfer to Ukraine another Patriot launcher and ammunition for existing air defense systems. The German government also began looking for additional air defense systems for Ukraine from its allies. The authorities of Ukraine have been calling on allies for several weeks in a row to help with air defense systems and ammunition for them. There was a shortage in the military, which allowed Russian missile and drone attacks to penetrate the defenses, hitting energy facilities such as the Trypil TPP.