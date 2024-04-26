Norway will allocate $13.6 million for maintenance of Leopard tanks, which it handed over to Ukraine

Norway will allocate $13.6 million (NOK 150 million) for the maintenance of Leopard 2 A4 tanks, which it has already transferred to Ukraine. Technical support for Norwegian tanks takes place in Poland.

This is stated on the website of the Norwegian government.

Funds are allocated based on the need for support, repair and maintenance of military equipment. In March 2023, Norway handed Ukraine eight Leopard 2 tanks and four NM217 Bergepanser repair special vehicles.

In recent months, Norway has given Ukraine military aid worth approximately $91 million (one billion Norwegian kroner). Among other things, Norway transferred about 5,000 M72 anti-tank missiles and important artillery shells used in M109 tanks, which it transferred even earlier. This amount includes the replacement and repair of already provided equipment.