Norway handed over eight Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces. They are already in Ukraine

Norway handed Ukraine eight Leopard 2 tanks and four NM217 Bergepanser special repair vehicles. This is exactly the amount they promised.

This is reported by the Armed Forces of Norway.

"Eight Norwegian tanks reached Ukraine and are ready to fight against Russia. Training of personnel under the auspices of the EU is also ongoing in Poland," the message reads.

In addition, Norway allocated funds for ammunition and spare parts for tanks.

"We believe that it is absolutely right to support Ukraine now. It is important for Norwegian and European security that Russia does not win," said Defense Minister Björn Arild Gram.