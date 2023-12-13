Norway provides $218 million to Ukraine and announced the transfer of air defense to NASAMS

Norway is providing Ukraine with an additional 3 billion kroner ($218 million) to support critical government services, as well as providing air defense equipment and announcing the transfer of air defense systems to NASAMS.

This was reported by Prime Minister Jonas Har Støre at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Some NASAMS are shipped from the countryʼs own warehouses, while others will be ordered from manufacturers for delivery at a later date.

Norwayʼs long-term support package for Ukraine includes:

NOK 135 million ($9.8 million) in budget support for the government. The money will be used for educational services, health care, and pension payments. Now another 3 billion have been directed there. They will be allocated through the Trust Fund for Assistance, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reforms in Ukraine (URTF) of the World Bank;

335 ($24.4 million) million Norwegian kroner — for air defense equipment;

NOK 1 billion ($72.8 million) in co-financing to boost the defense industry to produce more munitions and missiles.

137 million Norwegian kroner ($9.9 million) for food, water, warm clothes, blankets, places to live for people who will lose their homes due to the war in the winter.

"We have to do everything we can to help provide relief to people who are already under a lot of pressure and going through another very harsh winter," Støre noted.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister of Norway, the Norwegian government and parliament, and the entire Norwegian society for their leadership.