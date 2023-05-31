Norway will provide Ukraine with a five-year military aid program worth €7 billion

Norway will provide Ukraine with a five-year military aid program for a total amount of €7 billion.

This was discussed at a meeting between Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Stere and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Oslo.

Stere noted that his country and other NATO members supported Ukraine in its struggle for independence and freedom from the very beginning.

"We will support Ukraine as long as necessary. Within the framework of the Support Program for Ukraine, Norway will provide military, humanitarian and civil aid in the total amount of NOK 75 billion (€7 billion) over five years," said the Prime Minister.

He noted that Norway has pledged to increase defense spending to at least 2% of GDP by 2026.