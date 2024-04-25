Reuters: China provided a berth to a ship carrying weapons from North Korea to Russia

China provides a berth for the Russian cargo ship "Angara", which is under US sanctions and is involved in the supply of North Korean weapons to Russia.

This was reported by the Reuters agency with reference to satellite images.

The pictures show that the "Angara" is moored in Zhejiang province at the ship repair plant of the largest private ship repair company in China, Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard. Data from the MarineTraffic vessel tracking service also show that a vessel called "Angara" is docked in the port of Zhejiang.

According to the British analytical center Royal United Services Institute, since August 2023, this ship has transported thousands of containers with probably North Korean ammunition to Russian ports.

A US State Department official said he was aware of "credible reports from open sources" that the Angara was now docked in a Chinese port and that he had raised the matter with Chinese authorities.

"We call on all member states to fulfill their obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 2397," the official said, referring to the UN resolution that restricts trade with North Korea and requires UN member states to cancel the registration of any participating vessels. in illegal activities.