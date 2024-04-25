Germany will not deprive men from Ukraine of their refugee status

Germany does not plan to deprive Ukrainian men of mobilization age of refugee status. Ukraineʼs temporary refusal to provide consular services to them will not affect this.

This was stated by the official representative of the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs Maximilian Kall in response to a question from a DW correspondent.

"I am sure that this will not affect the status of refugees from Ukraine who need protection, regardless of whether they are women, who are the overwhelming majority of such refugees, or men," said Kall.

At the same time, he called the decision to temporarily stop consular services for men of military age abroad "a sovereign decision of Ukraine."