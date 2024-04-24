The Ministry of Justice seized all the property and accounts of the ex-head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev

The State Executive Service of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine seized all the property of the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Justice for the Executive Service Andriy Haichenko, the departmentʼs press service reports.

The decision was made because Knyazev did not comply with the ruling of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv on the confiscation of an illegally received gift in the amount of 906 600 hryvnias into state income.

The Internal Revenue Service also seized the bank accounts of the former head of the Supreme Court.

According to Haychenko, if there is no money in the debtorʼs accounts, then his property will be seized — Knyazev owns four units of real estate in Mykolaiv and the region.